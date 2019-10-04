Police appeal after man arrested over indecent exposure

Officers want to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident.

Investigation: The incident happened within Oakbank Industrial Estate. Google 2019

Police are appealing for witnesses following a report of an indecent exposure in West Lothian.

A 62-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, however police want to hear from anyone who can help with the investigation.

The incident happened in Oakbank Industrial Estate, Livingston, at around 5.25pm on Wednesday.

Detective constable Lynn Myles, of Livingston CID, said: "Anyone who may have also witnessed this, or who was in the area at the time, is urged to contact us as soon as possible."

