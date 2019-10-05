Queensferry Crossing 'worthy winner' at design awards

The bridge was named best infrastructure project in the UK at this year's Rics Awards.

Winner: The Queensferry Crossing was named best infrastructure project in the UK. SWNS

The Queensferry Crossing has been named as the best infrastructure project in the UK.

The £1.35bn bridge over the Forth - which opened to traffic in August 2017 - won the infrastructure category at this year's Rics Awards grand final.

Judges hailed the crossing - the world's longest three-towered, cable-stayed bridge at 2633 metres - as a "worthy winner".

They also congratulated the project team, which included Transport Scotland, Dissing+Weitling Architecture and Forth Crossing Bridge Constructors (FCBC) - made up of Galliford Try, Hochtief, Dragados and American Bridge International.

Rics judge David Brooks Wilson said the bridge had opened after "only four years' planning and six years in construction".

He added: "In addition to this impressive feat, the out-turn cost improved from the original budget of £3.2bn to a final cost of only £1.35bn.

"This new bridge is a worthy winner in this category and a tribute to collaborative teamwork."

Meanwhile, West Dunbartonshire Council's new Dumbarton office - which transformed a fire-ravaged old academy building - was named as the top regeneration project.

The building is now home to 500 council staff, working in the open-plan offices.

Judge Malcolm Young said: "The West Dunbartonshire Council staff can now enjoy more efficient, collaborative working while the build brings new vitality and spending power to the town centre.

"The project has skilfully merged old with new while maintaining functionality and purpose, and the added value social benefits of being located on the high street have already attracted interest from across Europe."

The famous Mackintosh at the Willow tearoom in Glasgow was highly commended in the building conservation category.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.