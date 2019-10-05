Pedestrian dies in hospital after being struck by car

A 56-year-old man has died in hospital after being struck by a car.

Fatal: Man died after being struck by car. Scottish Ambulance Service

A man has died after being struck by a car in Alloa.

Alan McLean, from Tullibody, was struck by a white Seat Ibiza on Alloa Road, at around 8pm on Thursday.

Emergency services attended and the 56-year-old was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital, where he died on Friday.

The collision happened near a local Scotmid store.

Police have appealed for witnesses and dash cam footage

Sergeant Ruth Aitchison, of the Road Policing Unit in Stirling, said: "We are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision and has not yet spoken to us to come forward."

