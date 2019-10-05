Organisers say 100,000 indy supporters joined march

The last All Under One Banner march of the year took place in Edinburgh on Saturday.

More than 100,000 people are estimated to have attended a pro-Scottish independence march through the streets of Edinburgh.

Several pro-indy groups and organisations joined the All Under One Banner (AUOB) procession on Saturday afternoon.

Organisers have now estimated that more than 100,000 people took part in the event.

Gary Kelly, of AUOB, said: "It's buzzing - the rain may be on but the people are not deterred.

"Our appetite for independence is still alive."

Bands, bikers, dogs, people in fancy dress and countless Saltire flags were all part of the rally towards the Meadows. Chants of "What do we want? Independence" could also be heard roaring up the Royal Mile.

The march began at Holyrood Park at 1pm and began proceeding up the Royal Mile from there.

AUOB's rally through Edinburgh in October last year was estimated by organisers to have attracted more than 100,000 people, although authorities put the attendance figure to around 20,000.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon did not join the event but said she was there "in spirit".

She tweeted: "Good luck to everyone marching for independence in Edinburgh later. I'm not able to be there in person today, but I will be with you in spirit. Have a great day. And be in no doubt - independence is coming. #indyref"

