Concern growing for woman missing after pro-indy march

Amanda Brown: Missing after march. Facebook

Fears have been raised about a woman who was reported missing after a pro-Scottish independence march through Edinburgh.

Amanda Brown, from Fife, is believed to have last been seen at around 9pm on Saturday.

The 37-year-old attended the All Under One Banner procession through the capital.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon urged anyone who may have information about Ms Brown to get in touch with police or her relatives.

She tweeted: "If you saw or were with Amanda after the independence march yesterday, please get in touch with her daughter or the police. Her family are understandably very worried about her."

Amanda's daughter Shannon wrote on Facebook: "She went to Edinburgh independence rally yesterday and hasn't came home.

"Phone is off and she hasn't been in touch. This is not like her."

Pro-independence group Hope Over Fear also launched an appeal on social media in a bid to trace her.

Police Scotland confirmed Ms Brown had been reported missing on Sunday morning and inquiries were continuing.

More than 100,000 people took part in the rally on Saturday, which stretched from Holyrood Park to the Meadows, although some reports put the figure closer to 200,000.

