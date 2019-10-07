Police officers 'seriously injured' as crash closes M90

Marked police vehicle crashed while responding to reports of a drink-driver.

Closed: Part of the M90 has been shut. Google 2019

Two police officers have been "seriously injured" after crashing on the M90.

The officers were responding to reports of a drink-driver when they crashed on Sunday night.



The M90 remains closed between J4 Kelty in Fife and J5 Gairneybridge in Perth and Kinross.

Traffic Scotland said a diversion had been put in place and that drivers should expect delays.

On Monday morning, chief superintendent Stewart Carle tweeted that the marked police car crashed while responding to a report of a drink-driver.

He stated that the officers have been "seriously injured" and thanked the passing motorists and "999 responders who gave treatment".

He added: "Thoughts with families of both my officers".

A force spokesperson told STV News that no other vehicles were involved in the collision.

They stated that police were called to the one-vehicle crash at around 9.50pm.

The Scottish Ambulance Service and Scottish Fire & Rescue Service also attended.

