The great escape: Runaway hamster found a mile from home

Little 50 Cent was reunited with its owners following a post on Facebook.

Adventurer: 50 Cent went on the run. SWNS

A runaway hamster called 50 Cent has been reunited with its owner - after being found a mile from its home a week after going on the run.

University of Edinburgh student Hannah Mac posted pictures of the adorable rodent on Facebook after her boyfriend found the animal in a stairwell near the city's Holyrood Palace.

Within an hour of the post going up on The Meadows Share page last week, 50 Cent's rightful owners, Meryl Parker, 21, and Ana McKinlay, 22, joined in the comments and arranged to pick the hamster up.

Ms Parker later posted an update, stating: "50 Cent the great escape artist has been returned to her rightful owners.

"Thanks everyone for making that possible, what a great group."

Since being reunited, 50 Cent, who is just over a year old, has been taken to the vet to be checked over and is unharmed and resting well at home.

