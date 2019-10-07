Man taken to hospital after being stabbed outside shop

The knife attack happened next to a Scotmid store in Edinburgh on Monday morning.

Edinburgh: The victim was attacked outside the Scotmid store. Google 2019

An investigation is under way after a man was stabbed outside a convenience store.

The attack happened next to a Scotmid store on Morvenside Close at around 12.25am on Monday.

The 26-year-old victim was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, where he was treated for a number of puncture wounds and later discharged.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the serious assault, but stated that they are following "positive lines of enquiry".

Detective sergeant Todd Rutherford, at Corstorphine CID, said: "This appears to have been an isolated attack and we are following positive lines of enquiry at this stage.

"I would ask anyone who may have been in the area of the Scotmid store in Morvenside Close and who witnessed this incident to call us on the 101 number.

"The victim has been discharged from hospital."

