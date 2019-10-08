Police hunt for two teenagers missing since weekend

Rhianne Foley, 17, and Jay Forsyth, 15, were last seen in West Lothian on Saturday.

Police have launched a search for two teenagers reported missing from West Lothian.

Rhianne Foley, 17, and Jay Forsyth, 15, were last seen in Winchburgh around 1.50pm on Saturday.

Concern is now growing for their welfare. Rhianne has links to Kirkliston and Falkirk, while Jay has links to Peterhead in Aberdeenshire.

Anyone with information on the teenagers' whereabouts can call police on 101.

