  • STV
  • MySTV

Nurse banned for failing to report child sex abuse claim

Jenness Mitchell

Emily Whitelaw was found to have put the young girl 'at serious risk of serious harm'.

Struck off: Emily Whitelaw claimed she wasn't supported in her role.
Struck off: Emily Whitelaw claimed she wasn't supported in her role. Pixabay

A nurse has been struck off for failing to act on a mother's concern that her young daughter had been sexually abused.

Emily Whitelaw was found to have put the girl "at serious risk of serious harm" for failing to report the allegation involving the child's step-grandfather to social services or the police.

The Clackmannanshire mum initially revealed her concerns to a family support worker.

When the allegations were reported to Whitelaw, the former health visitor for NHS Forth Valley told her colleague to take no further action as she believed the claim had been fabricated.

Whitelaw, who was in charge of the child's case, failed to document in the youngster's record how she reached that decision.

She also failed to promptly visit the girl to conduct a welfare check as to her safety and did not contact the child's mother to discuss or clarify the allegation.

At a Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) fitness to practise hearing in London last week, a panel heard that the concerns were raised with Whitelaw in June 2015.

'Regardless of whether Miss Whitelaw thought this was true or false, she should have immediately reported the matter for further investigation.'
Nursing and Midwifery Council presenter

A presenter told the NMC panel: "Regardless of whether Miss Whitelaw thought this was true or false, she should have immediately reported the matter for further investigation.

"It was her responsibility to report such matters so that they could be further investigated by the social services department and/or the police.

"In situations like this, Miss Whitelaw would also have been expected to promptly visit the child to ensure their safety, undertake a risk assessment and to contact the mother to discuss this issue but failed to do so."

In September 2017, the NMC received a referral from the NHS board over Whitelaw's failure to provide appropriate care to the vulnerable child and her inability to adequately manage her health visitor caseload.

An audit of Whitelaw's work "revealed a considerable number of errors in record-keeping, conducting assessments and improper delegation".

In the case of another child - who had issues with their behaviour, speech, sleep and toileting - the investigation uncovered that there was no assessment or plan recorded in the youngster's notes despite the family's history of "paternal criminality, substance abuse and violence".

The NMC were told: "By failing to fully engage with the family or escalate concerns regarding the family's non-engagement, Miss Whitelaw was not supporting [the child] to develop and grow to their maximum potential."

Whitelaw, who accepted that her fitness to practise was impaired by reason of her misconduct, claimed that she was not properly supported in her role.

She also provided reflective pieces where she expressed remorse and acknowledged her failings.

However, the NMC presenter stated: "There have been repeated failings in her handling of safeguarding concerns involving extremely vulnerable children.

"The concerns in this case are serious and wide-ranging and would therefore be difficult to remediate."

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1439454-nurse-struck-off-for-dragging-patient-along-floor-by-ankles/ | default

The presenter stated that while there is no evidence that Whitelaw's failings had caused direct harm to any of the children under her care, her actions and omissions had the potential to put the young girl at "real risk of serious ongoing sexual abuse".

The child is now in foster care and requires support in relation to emotional and physical health.

Whitelaw has since retired from the profession.

Striking her off the register, the NMC stated that allegations of suspected sexual abuse should not have been dismissed without any investigation.

In a written ruling, the panel said: "Ms Whitelaw's actions and omissions were significant departures from the standards expected of a registered nurse and such serious breaches of the fundamental tenets of the profession are incompatible with her remaining on the register.

"The parties agree that a striking-off order would be the most appropriate and proportionate order in this case."

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1436922-smear-test-nurse-struck-off-for-putting-women-at-risk/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.