Pedestrian injured after being hit by bus on street

Edinburgh: A pedestrian was hit by a bus on Mayfield Gardens. Google 2019

A pedestrian has been knocked down by a bus in Edinburgh.

The man was struck on Mayfield Gardens at around 7.40am on Wednesday.

Police were alerted to the incident by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Emergency services remain in attendance.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police received a report by the ambulance service at 7.40am on Wednesday about a collision between a man and a bus - a male pedestrian.

"Emergency services are at the scene."

