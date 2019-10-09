Worker in coma after being crushed by runaway bus at depot

Ronnie McGhie was working within Lothian Buses' Annandale Street yard when the accident happened.

A man is in a coma after being crushed by a runaway bus at a depot in Edinburgh.

Ronnie McGhie was working within Lothian Buses' Annandale Street yard when the accident happened at around 8pm on Saturday evening.

Mr McGhie, whose job involves moving, cleaning and refuelling the buses, was hit after the bus' handbrake was left off.

The company confirmed Mr McGhie was crushed as he ran between two buses in a bid to stop them crashing into each other.

Mr McGhie suffered multiple injuries and is in a serious condition in hospital.

A spokesman for Lothian Buses said: "We can confirm that a member of our team was involved in an incident within our central garage on Saturday evening.

"Our thoughts are with our employee and his family at this difficult time."

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 7.57pm on Saturday to treat a patient at the Lothian bus depot in Edinburgh.

"We dispatched an ambulance and a rapid response unit to the scene and transported a male patient in his 50s to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh."

