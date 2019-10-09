CCTV sighting reveals missing man travelled on train

Rufus Brickell, 22, disappeared from Edinburgh and was last spotted in West Dunbartonshire.

Missing: Rufus Brickell was last seen on Saturday. Police Scotland

A missing man from Edinburgh has been captured on CCTV getting off a train.

Rufus Brickell, 22, had last been seen on Orwell Place at around 6pm on Saturday.



He was traced by police to West Dunbartonshire after being captured on CCTV getting off a train at Kilpatrick railway station just after midnight on Sunday.

After leaving the station, he walked south across the Erskine Bridge.

Inspector Keith Forrester said: "Police and Rufus' family are very concerned for his welfare and we are urging anyone with information to come forward.

"We have widened our search and now know he is or was in the Kilpatrick and Erskine Bridge area.

"If you believe you may have seen Rufus within the vicinity around this time we urge you to contact police.

"We would also ask anyone with dashcam footage who was driving in these areas in the early hours of Sunday morning to check back."

