Car bursts into flames on M90 as smoke billows across road

Motorway: A car has gone up in flames. Traffic Scotland

The incident happened northbound at J1B Ferrytoll - near to Inverkeithing in Fife - shortly before 10am on Thursday.

Firefighters are currently at the scene attending to the blaze.

Traffic Scotland has warned road users that smoke is billowing across the carriageway.

Drivers have been urged to use caution on approach.

