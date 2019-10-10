  • STV
  • MySTV

Carer struck off for downloading child sex abuse images

Jenness Mitchell

The SSSC removed Alan Martin from the care register following his convictions in February.

Struck off: Alan Martin downloaded indecent pictures of children.
Struck off: Alan Martin downloaded indecent pictures of children. Pixabay

A support worker has been struck off the care register after being caught with indecent images of children.

Alan Martin was jailed for less than a year in February after pleading guilty to downloading and being in possession of the illicit pictures and videos. More than 100 of the items found were in the most serious category 'A'.

At his sentencing hearing, he was placed on the sex offenders' register for ten years.

Martin, from Dunfermline in Fife, committed his crimes between December 18, 2017 and February 1, 2018.

Following a Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) hearing last month, a panel found that his fitness to practise was impaired by reason of his convictions.

The SSSC presenter reminded the panel that its role was not to punish offenders a second time, but instead to focus on "protecting the public and maintaining the wider public interest".

The panel agreed that Martin's convictions brought into question his suitability to work in the profession.

Martin, who was registered to work in housing support and care at home services, was not present at his hearing.

Given his lack of engagement with the SSSC, the panel had no evidence that his conduct was remediable.

'The courts have repeatedly expressed the view that crimes involving possession or distribution of child pornography are not victimless crimes.'
Scottish Social Services Council panel

The panel stated that his crimes were serious enough to merit a custodial sentence, adding: "They involved the sexual abuse of children in the widest sense, albeit that there is no evidence that you were personally involved.

"The courts have repeatedly expressed the view that crimes involving possession or distribution of child pornography are not victimless crimes.

"You have not engaged with the SSSC in any way. You have shown no insight, regret or apology.

"Your behaviour was not an isolated incident, given that you pleaded guilty to being involved in your offences between December 2017 and February 2018."

The panel highlighted that vulnerable service users have to be assured that they can trust those charged with their care to look after them properly.

In light of Martin's convictions, the panel stated: "The offences, to which you pleaded guilty, disclose a sexual interest in children who are by their very nature vulnerable.

"Support workers in a housing support service and support workers in a care at home service often have access to children or to vulnerable adults.

"The panel considered that a finding of impairment of fitness to practise was necessary for reasons of public protection."

Removing Martin from the register, the panel added: "Such an order will protect vulnerable service users.

"In particular, it will protect any children with whom you might otherwise have come into contact in the course of your employment."

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1440387-youth-worker-struck-off-after-being-unmasked-as-paedophile/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.