Military Tattoo takes Edinburgh Castle to Australia

Tattoo: A real-size Edinburgh castle has made the journey

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo will return to Australia next week, taking a full-scale Edinburgh Castle with it.

More than 1500 performers left Scotland on Thursday morning to take part in the three-night show - set against the backdrop of a full-size replica facade of the famous landmark.

The event starts next Thursday at the 83,000 capacity ANZ Stadium in Sydney - making it the Tattoo's biggest production in its 69-year history.

It will celebrate Australian history with performances from the Australian Defence Force. The show will also include acts from the likes of Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and Samoa.

It's the second time the Tattoo has performed overseas with shows in Australia and New Zealand in 2016, with future tours planned for Canada and China in 2021.

David Allfrey, chief executive and producer of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, said: "Bringing our acclaimed show to Australia is a proud moment and I feel privileged to be surrounded by a team of the most talented people in the business.

"This show is particularly special in that it celebrates Australia and its relationships with neighbours in all directions.

"We are always welcomed with great warmth and generosity and this is a real opportunity to demonstrate how closely connected we all are across the world, despite being at all points of the compass."

The show is part of the Tattoo's ambitions to reach a global audience of one billion and double turnover to £20m by 2025.

Around 220,000 people watch the performances at Edinburgh Castle each year.

