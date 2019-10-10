Work on £207m Edinburgh tram extension to begin next month

The first phase to extend the tram service to Newhaven will get under way in mid November.

Rolling: The next tram phase begins next month Scottish Government

The first phase of work to extend the Edinburgh tram service to Newhaven will get under way next month.

The £207m project is expected to begin in mid-November after six months spent finalising construction costs.

The Trams to Newhaven project team has worked together to meet residents and traders' needs.

Passenger services are timetabled to begin in spring 2023 but the proposals mean there will be disruption during the next stage of the project.

Chiefs at City of Edinburgh Council said a project budget of £207.3m remains achievable.

Councillor Lesley Macinnes, transport convener said: "The past six months have been invaluable in allowing the project team to work hand in hand with our contractors to put the designs and construction programme through their paces so that we're in the best possible position to get started next month.

"Now that we've finalised the plans, we're pressing ahead with getting everything ready to begin the first phase of work in Constitution Street alongside enabling works on Leith Walk.

"Given Leith is one of Scotland's richest sites for urban archaeology, particularly Constitution Street, it's key that we allow ample time for this aspect of work to get under way.

"Throughout this whole process, we've taken a robust, prudent, open and transparent approach, keeping residents and businesses fully-informed at every stage and incorporating their feedback directly into the plans so that they are truly community-based."

The authority said the project's independent adviser has described the plans as "the most closely-scrutinised" he has come across in decades.

Community council leaders have also been involved in the process to engage communities along the route.

Depute council leader Cammy Day said: "We'll be keeping residents and businesses in the loop at every stage of construction, with information provided to those in Constitution Street in the next few weeks on arrangements for waste, buses, loading and parking provision.

"Full details of a £2.4m Support for Business package will be communicated early in the New Year.

"Taking trams to Newhaven is going to be transformative for Leith, north Edinburgh and the whole of our fast-growing city."

