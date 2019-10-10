Chris Hoy launches sports and mental health partnership

Olympic gold medal winner Chris Hoy has helped launch a new mental health and sports partnership.

Hoy: Launching new SNS Group

Announced on World Mental Health Day, the scheme will offer mental health training to 400 Active School Coordinators.

The partnership between mental health charity the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH) and sportscotland aims to help youngsters use physical activity to boost their mental health.

Sir Chris, a record-breaking six-time Olympic gold medal cyclist, launched the scheme at Tynecastle High School in Edinburgh.

He said: "I'm proud to mark 10 years as a SAMH ambassador by launching a new partnership that will help the next generation of young people have better mental health through physical activity.

"I've experienced some of the biggest highs in sporting history but there have been low points too.

"During those low moments it was cycling that gave me the strength to keep going. I'm a real believer in the link between physical activity and good mental health as I know how my mood and well-being can be affected if I don't manage to get out on my bike regularly."

SAMH chief executive Billy Watson said: "We're thrilled to announce this strategic partnership with sportscotland which we believe could be a major breakthrough in building the mental health and well-being capacities within sports and their organisations."

Stewart Harris, sportscotland chief executive, also welcomed the new partnership. He said: "If it can help even one young person to cope with mental health problems and allow them to fulfil their potential, that would be a fantastic achievement,".

