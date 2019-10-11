Man airlifted to hospital after industrial accident at Co-op

Police, firefighters and an air ambulance crew were called to the store in Perth on Friday morning.

Perth: Emergency services were called to the Co-op on Main Street. STV

A man has been airlifted to hospital after an industrial accident at a Perth supermarket.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the Co-op store on Main Street after the alarm was raised on Friday morning.

The extent of the man's injuries is currently unknown and emergency services remain at the scene.

The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

A police spokeswoman said: "Officers are currently in attendance on Main Street, Perth, following a report of an industrial accident within a premises.

"A man has been taken to hospital and emergency services remain at the scene.

"Inquiries are ongoing and the Health and Safety Executive have been informed."

Following the incident the road was closed, which affected several bus services through the city.

It was eventually reopened by 9.34am - with drivers advised to avoid the area until the congestion clears.

Co-op has been approached for comment.

