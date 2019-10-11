Man stabbed woman to death in 'vicious' knife attack

William Finlay is facing life in jail for the murder of Fiona McDonald at her home.

William Finlay: Murdered Fiona McDonald. Police Scotland

A man stabbed a woman to death in a "vicious" knife attack within her own home.

William Finlay admitted killing Fiona McDonald in the incident that took place in Camelon, Falkirk last November.

The 57-year-old stabbed his victim multiple times to her head, body and neck within her home on Carmuirs Avenue.

Emergency services attended and the 44-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Finlay, who was quickly arrested on the same street a short time later, was due to go on trial at the High Court in Glasgow, but on Friday his QC pled guilty to the murder on his behalf.

Detective Inspector Ross Fitzgerald, who led the investigation as part of Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team, said: "William Finlay perpetrated a vicious and fatal attack on Fiona in her own home.

"I want to commend members of the local community for their quick actions in contacting emergency services, and for their cooperation with our enquiries, during what I'm sure must have been a harrowing ordeal.

"Although nothing can undo Finlay's heinous actions, our thoughts are with Fiona's family at this time and I hope they finally feel some sense of justice."

Finlay was remanded in custody and will be sentenced at a later date.

