Pedestrian in hospital after being knocked down by vehicle

Anstruther: The pedestrian was knocked down on March Road. Google 2019

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being knocked down by a vehicle in Fife.

Emergency services were called to March Road in Anstruther after the alarm was raised at around 12.30pm on Saturday.

The man was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

His condition is currently unknown.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At about 12.30pm, police and the ambulance service were called to reports of a man being hit by a vehicle on March Road.

"The pedestrian was taken to Ninewells Hospital.

"His condition is unknown."

