Drivers warned to avoid Holyrood Park during incident

Drivers were advised to avoid the Queen's Drive area of Edinburgh shortly after 6pm on Saturday.

Holyrood Park: Drivers were warned to stay away from Queen's Drive. Google 2019

Motorists were warned to stay away from the Holyrood Park area of Edinburgh as police dealt with an incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police are asking motorists to avoid the area of Queen's Drive in Edinburgh while we deal with an ongoing police incident.

"Thank you for your patience in this matter."

By 6.40pm, the road was reopened.

Queen's Drive encircles Holyrood Park.

Arthur's Seat, the highest point in Edinburgh, is at the centre of the park, with the cliffs of Salisbury Crags to the west.

