Children hurt and casualties trapped in two-vehicle crash

Incident: Two vehicles collided on Meigle Road in Alyth. Google 2019

Two children have been injured in a crash in Perthshire.

Two people also had to be cut free from their vehicles after becoming trapped following the collision in Meigle Road, Alyth, at around 3.15pm on Sunday.

Police remain at the scene, however firefighters left the area at around 4.30pm after releasing the casualties.

The emergency services were unable to confirm whether the drivers or children were the casualties cut free from the two-vehicle crash, but stated it was a person from each motor.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police were called to a two-vehicle collision at around 3.15pm.

"An ambulance was requested.

"Two children and two drivers were involved.

"Police are still there."

A Scottish Fire & Rescue Service spokeswoman added: "We released two casualties - one from each vehicle.

"We left the scene at 4.30pm."

