Thieves steal car after holding pensioner at knifepoint

A 78-year-old man was walking in Glasgow when he was forced to hand over his car keys.

Two men threatened a pensioner at knifepoint before stealing his car in Glasgow.

The 78-year-old man was walking along Lochend Road in Easterhouse in the early hours of Saturday morning when he was targeted.

It was at around 12.10am when he was approached by the two men who threatened him and took his car keys before making off in the vehicle.

The car was recovered later that morning on Edinburgh Road.

The victim was left unhurt but badly shaken in the incident.

The suspects are both described as being white and being in their mid-20s.

One was wearing a blue tracksuit and the other was wearing a grey tracksuit with hood and a black body warmer.

Police are now appealing for witnesses. Detective constable Siobhan McKenna of Govan's Community Investigation Unit (CIU) said: "Our enquiries are continuing to trace the men responsible for this robbery and we're asking for the public's help as part of our efforts.

"I would urge any witnesses, or anyone with information which may be relevant, to contact Govan CIU through 101."

