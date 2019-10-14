  • STV
  • MySTV

Murderer told police he should be 'shot in the head'

STV

William Finlay, 57, stabbed Fiona McDonald to death in her flat in Falkirk last November.

Finlay: Stabbed woman to death.
Finlay: Stabbed woman to death. Police Scotland

A murderer who stabbed a grandmother to death in her own flat told police he should be "shot in the head" after the attack.

William Finlay murdered Fiona McDonald at her flat in Camelon, Falkirk, last November after fearing the 44-year-old had been "rinsing him" of a £10,000 pension.

The 57-year-old, who admitted the killing at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday, claimed it was a "revenge" attack.

The facts of the case were read out on Monday in his deferred sentence.

The court heard the pair were neighbours who would often violently argue and that Finlay, an ex-electronics worker, had received a £10,000 pension payment in March last year but was left with only £300 a few months later.

Prosecutor Margaret Barron said: "He stated to witnesses that Miss Canning had been 'rinsing him' and was constantly asking for money."

After the attack Finlay went to a friend's house and confessed to murdering Miss McDonald before also admitting the incident to other neighbours saying "I've just murdered Fiona."

The neighbours then raced to the victim's house and found her slumped on her couch "staring into the sky" with blood all over her.

When they returned to confront Finlay he shouted: "I've murdered her, I've done her, I've murdered Fiona."

Emergency services were contacted and ambulance crews failed to revive Miss McDonald using CPR and she was pronounced dead.

Police then arrested Finlay after finding a kitchen knife covered in blood at the scene.

During the arrest he told officers: "Junkies bothering me, that's why I got my revenge.

"I took it out on a poor woman who robbed me for thousands of pounds.

"I deserve to be shot in the head for what I've done tonight.

"I apologise for doing it, but you can't apologise for killing someone - this is what happens when you get pushed to the limits."

A post-mortem examination carried out on the victim showed she received 70 individual sharp force injuries to the body.

The majority of the wounds were to her chest, neck and heart.

Judge Lady Stacey deferred sentence for reports until next month and Finlay, from Falkirk, was remanded in the meantime.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.