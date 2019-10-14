Murderer told police he should be 'shot in the head'

William Finlay, 57, stabbed Fiona McDonald to death in her flat in Falkirk last November.

Finlay: Stabbed woman to death. Police Scotland

A murderer who stabbed a grandmother to death in her own flat told police he should be "shot in the head" after the attack.

William Finlay murdered Fiona McDonald at her flat in Camelon, Falkirk, last November after fearing the 44-year-old had been "rinsing him" of a £10,000 pension.

The 57-year-old, who admitted the killing at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday, claimed it was a "revenge" attack.

The facts of the case were read out on Monday in his deferred sentence.

The court heard the pair were neighbours who would often violently argue and that Finlay, an ex-electronics worker, had received a £10,000 pension payment in March last year but was left with only £300 a few months later.

Prosecutor Margaret Barron said: "He stated to witnesses that Miss Canning had been 'rinsing him' and was constantly asking for money."

After the attack Finlay went to a friend's house and confessed to murdering Miss McDonald before also admitting the incident to other neighbours saying "I've just murdered Fiona."

The neighbours then raced to the victim's house and found her slumped on her couch "staring into the sky" with blood all over her.

When they returned to confront Finlay he shouted: "I've murdered her, I've done her, I've murdered Fiona."

Emergency services were contacted and ambulance crews failed to revive Miss McDonald using CPR and she was pronounced dead.

Police then arrested Finlay after finding a kitchen knife covered in blood at the scene.

During the arrest he told officers: "Junkies bothering me, that's why I got my revenge.

"I took it out on a poor woman who robbed me for thousands of pounds.

"I deserve to be shot in the head for what I've done tonight.

"I apologise for doing it, but you can't apologise for killing someone - this is what happens when you get pushed to the limits."

A post-mortem examination carried out on the victim showed she received 70 individual sharp force injuries to the body.

The majority of the wounds were to her chest, neck and heart.

Judge Lady Stacey deferred sentence for reports until next month and Finlay, from Falkirk, was remanded in the meantime.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.