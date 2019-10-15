Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home started the scheme after seeing owners living in poverty.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6095017537001-animal-shelter-launches-pet-food-bank-for-struggling-owners.jpg" />

A cat and dog home has launched a pet food bank to help owners struggling to provide for their animals.

Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home started the scheme after seeing pet owners living in poverty, often forced to choose between feeding themselves or their pets.

The food bank will offer wet and dry food, jackets, collars, leads, bowls and bedding.

Staff at the home will also be on hand to offer pet care advice as part of the service.

Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home cared for 2367 dogs and 771 cats in 2018, with many coming from loving homes and families.

Social problems such as financial issues, illness, homelessness and domestic abuse can all mean people might struggle to feed or look after their pet.

The Home hopes the new pet food bank will help empower owners to continue to care for their own animals.

'Our team regularly receive heart-breaking enquiries from members of the public struggling to choose between feeding themselves or their pets.' Lindsay Fyffe-Jardine from Edinburgh Dog and Cat Hom

Lindsay Fyffe-Jardine from Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home said: "Our team regularly receive heart-breaking enquiries from members of the public struggling to choose between feeding themselves or their pets.

"The Home takes in hundreds of dogs and cats in need of a second chance however there are times where some of these animals are coming from loving families who can no longer cope with their care.

"We hope by establishing our own dedicated pet food bank that we can keep some of those much-loved dogs and cats with their loved ones while continuing to support those in need."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.