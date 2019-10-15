Lap-dancing clubs set for licensing system in Edinburgh

New powers would give council control over the number of venues and where they're located.

Bars: A licence is expected to be required

Edinburgh city council is set to introduce a licensing system for lap-dancing bars.

The new powers would give the authority control over the number of clubs and where they're located.

It follows a public consultation which saw 65% of 800 respondents back a new licensing system for sexual entertainment venues.

Councillors will vote on the plans, which have been recommended by officials, next week.

Earlier this year, new sections to the Civic Government act were introduced, enabling local authorities to introduce a discretionary licensing system for sexual entertainment venues.

Decision: City of Edinburgh Council © Giorgio Perbellini/iStockphoto.com

Councillor Catherine Fullerton, the capital's regulatory committee convener, said: "Our initial consultation on whether the council should adopt new powers to licence sexual entertainment venues attracted over 800 individual responses with more than 65% of those agreeing that we should adopt the powers.

"The regulatory committee will consider a report on the outcome of that consultation which recommends that sexual entertainment venues should be therefore licensed.

"If approved, work will be done to develop the necessary policy and conditions of licences for public consultation prior to final approval by committee.

"Feedback and comments to the initial consultation will be an important part of this development work."

