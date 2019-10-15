Biker seriously injured in crash outside Edinburgh

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital while inquiries continue into the accident.

Crash: Police say inquires are continuing STV

A biker was seriously injured in a crash outside Edinburgh.

The 59-year-old motorcyclist was injured following a crash on the A8 Glasgow Road, between Newbridge and Ratho Station.

The incident, involving a red coloured BMW motorcycle, happened around 8.50am on Tuesday near the Broxburn Browns plant.

Emergency services attended and the motorcyclist was taken to hospital with potentially serious injuries.

Police say inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the crash.

Inspector Andrew Gibb of Police Scotland said: "It is important that we establish exactly what happened here. "One line of enquiry is that the motorcycle may have collided into the back of a white Transit-type flatbed vehicle that was carrying a black load cage and we are trying to trace the driver of this vehicle.

"The driver may have been unaware of what happened and we would urge them to come forward."

Anybody with information on the collision or drivers with has dash-cam footage should contact Police Scotland via 101.