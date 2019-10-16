Man plunges from balcony after threatening police officers

Officers were called to Fair Isle Road in Kirkcaldy on Tuesday following a report of a disturbance.

Kirkcaldy: The man fell from a balcony in Fair Isle Road. Fife Jammer

A man has been seriously injured after plunging from a balcony while threatening police in Fife.

Officers were called to Fair Isle Road in Kirkcaldy on Tuesday afternoon following a report of a disturbance.

On arrival, a 38-year-old man threatened to harm police and then attempted to climb down from a balcony before he fell.

The man was taken to the town's Victoria Hospital with serious injuries and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We received a report of a disturbance within a property on Fair Isle Road, Kirkcaldy, around 3.10pm on Tuesday.

"Officers attended and a 38-year-old man threatened to harm police from within the property.

"The man then attempted to climb down from a balcony and fell. He has been taken to Victoria Hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

