Two charged over 'suspicious death' after body found

Chris Cowie, 38, was found dead after police were called to a property in Dunfermline.

Dunfermline: The body of Chris Cowie, 38, was discovered on Tuesday. Google 2019

Two people have been charged over the "suspicious" death of a man in Fife.

The body of Chris Cowie, 38, was discovered after police were called to a property in Golfdrum Street, Dunfermline, on Tuesday. His relatives have been informed.

Following a post-mortem examination, police are treating the death as suspicious.

A 26-year-old man and 33-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

They are due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Thursday.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A force spokesperson said: "Police can confirm that a 26-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 38-year-old man in Dunfermline.

"Officers were called to an address in Golfdrum Street on Tuesday, where the body of a man was found.

"Following a post-mortem examination, the death is being treated as suspicious.

"The deceased can be named as Chris Cowie and his relatives have been informed.

"The 26-year-old man and 33-year-old woman are due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Thursday.

"A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.