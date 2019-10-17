Three arrested after man injured during street fight

A 35-year-old man has been taken to hospital with injuries to his abdomen and face.

Disturbance: Three men were arrested. STV

A man has been left with injuries to his face and abdomen during a fight on a Falkirk street.

Three men have been arrested in connection with the disturbance which took place in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police were called to Carronside Street, near Farm Street, at around 12.40am after receiving reports of the inicdent.

The injured man was taken to the Forth Valley Hospital in ambulance and remains there where he is being treated.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and have taped off the area as they carry out investigations.

A spokeswoman for the force confirmed the incident and said: "Enquires are ongoing."

