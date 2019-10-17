Police say concern is growing for Magdalena Jagla and her two children

Missing: Magdalena Jagla and two children Police Scotland

A mother and two children have gone missing from Perth

Magdalena Jagla, 23, her three-year old daughter Amelia Selega and six-month-old son Leon Jagla were last seen in the Letham area of the city at 12pm on Wednesday.

Magdalena is described as white, slim build with long dark hair.

Amelia has light brown hair and Leon has no hair.

Police believe they may be in the company of a man in a white Vauxhall Corsa.

Concern is growing for Ms Jagala, who has Polish links and her two children

Sergeant Rebecca Rawnsley said: "Our concern for Magdalena, Amelia and Leon is growing.

"We believe the children are with their mother but we want to ensure they are all safe and well. We are working with Border Policing to trace the family.

"If anyone has any sightings of the female, the children or the vehicle, please contact police and pass the information on."

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101.