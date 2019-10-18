Three charged with attempted murder after man found injured

Three men were arrested after a 35-year-old was discovered with injuries to his face and abdomen.

Carronside: Three charged over 'murder-bid'. STV

Three people have been charged with attempted murder after a man was found injured in Falkirk.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance on Carronside Street at around 12.40am on Thursday.

Emergency services also attended and the 35-year-old was taken to hospital with injuries to his face and abdomen.

Three men, aged 40, 34 and 32, were all arrested shortly after the alleged murder bid and have now been charged over the incident.

They are expected to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.