Train hits cow on rail tracks causing travel disruptions

ScotRail confirmed there will be delays in the area after the animal was struck on Friday morning.

ScotRail: Confirmed that train hit cow. SWNS

A train has struck a cow on the tracks near Fife causing travel delays.

ScotRail confirmed damage was caused to the train after it hit the animal at Leuchars Staion on Friday morning, leaving it unable to continue on its journey.

Services between Dundee, Cupar, Ladybank, Markinch and Kirkcaldy are now unable to run in either direction.

The operator has arranged for Stagecoach to accept valid tickets and smartcards for these services.

A rescue train is now being sent from Dundee to get the service back on the move.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.