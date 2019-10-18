Missing mum and two children traced 'safe and well' 

Magdalena Jagla, 23, her three-year old daughter and six-month-old son were reported missing.

Traced: Magdalena Jagla. Police Scotland

A mother and her two children who were reported missing from Perth have been traced.

Magdalena Jagla, 23, her three-year old daughter Amelia Selega and six-month-old son Leon vanished from the Letham area of the city at 12pm on Wednesday.

Police have now confirmed Ms Jagla and her two children have been found safe and well.

A spokesperson said: "We can confirm that Magdalena Jagla, 23, and her two children Amelia Selega, three, and Leon Jagla, six months who had been reported missing from the Letham area of Perth have been traced safe and well.

"The public and media are thanked for their assistance."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.