Police hunt for boy who robbed man at knifepoint

Hunt: Boy robbed man at knifepoint. ©SWNS

A man has been robbed at knifepoint by a boy in Livingston.

The 39-year-old was walking on the pathway to the rear of Buchanan Crescent, Eliburn at around 5.30pm on Saturday, when he was approached and then threatened by a boy brandishing a knife.

The suspect, who then fled with a small sum of cash, is described as white, around 13 to 15 years of age, wearing a pale blue scarf and a dark blue hooded top.

Detective Constable John Irvine, Livingston CID, said: "Thankfully the man was not injured, however, to be threatened with a knife, was very frightening for him. All this for only a few pounds.

"The path is used by locals to walk their dogs or for going to the nearby supermarket, so at this time of the evening, it's possible that someone may have seen the boy hanging about the area or running off towards the bridge at the train track shortly afterwards.

"Anyone with information can call Livingston CID via 101. Please quote reference number 3155 of Saturday, 19 October, 2019, when calling. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted in confidence on 0800 555 111."

