Hearts investigate claims Rangers player was racially abused

The club said any fan found guilty of racism would be banned from Tynecastle.

Abuse: Claims Morelos was racially abused by Hearts fans. SNS

Hearts have opened an investigation after claims that Rangers footballer Alfredo Morelos was racially abused during the team's Scottish Premiership draw at Tynecastle on Sunday.

The striker was allegedly targeted as he celebrated his equaliser in front of Hearts supporters.

Hearts have said they will ban any fan found guilty of racism from Tynecastle.

A short statement from Hearts read: "The club is aware of the incident in question and is currently investigating it.

"It goes without saying that Heart of Midlothian Football Club utterly condemns any form of racism and any individuals found guilty of such an offence will face an indefinite ban from Tynecastle Park."

Chairman Ann Budge had previously warned that she would take action if there continued to be disorder during games at Tynecastle.

Manager Craig Levein has also called for fans who shame the Scottish game to be banned from stadiums for life.

