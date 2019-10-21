Man dies in hospital after industrial accident at Co-op

The 51-year-old was airlifted from the Perth store on Friday, October 11.

Perth: A man has died following an incident at the Co-op. STV

A man has died in hospital almost one week on from an industrial accident at a Perth supermarket.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the Co-op store on Main Street after the alarm was raised on the morning of Friday, October 11.

A 51-year-old man was airlifted to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment, but died of his injuries on Thursday.

A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Inquiries are ongoing, with Police Scotland officers jointly working with staff from Perth & Kinross Council's health and safety department.

Following the incident the store was closed for investigation works.

The Health and Safety Executive was also informed.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Officers attended a shop on Main Street, Perth, the morning of Friday, October 11 following a report of an industrial accident within the premises.

"A 51-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, for treatment, but died of his injuries on Thursday, October 17.

"A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

"Inquiries are ongoing and Police Scotland is currently jointly working with staff from Perth & Kinross Council's health and safety department."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.