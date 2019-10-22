Woman's death probed after body discovered in park

The woman was found dead in the King George V Park in Edinburgh on Tuesday morning.

The body was found in the King George V Park in Edinburgh. Google 2019

Police are investigating the death of a woman after her body was found in an Edinburgh park.

The discovery was made just before 8am on Tuesday in the King George V Park.

Police said the woman's death was being treated as "unexplained".

In a statement, the force said: "At about 7.48am on Tuesday the body of a female was found in the King George V park in Edinburgh.

"Enquires are currently ongoing and the death is being treated as unexplained at this stage.

"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

