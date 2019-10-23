Woman fights for life after two-car crash near roundabout

The 51-year-old was taken to hospital following the collision in Alloa on Tuesday.

Crash: Woman fighting for life. STV

A woman is fighting for her life after a two-car crash in Alloa.

The 51-year-old, who was driving a Fiat Punto, was taken to hospital after a collision with a Renault Megane at Mar Place, close to its junction with Marshill Roundabout, at around 12.35pm on Tuesday.

Medical staff have described her condition as critical.

The driver of the Renault Megane was uninjured in the incident and neither vehicle had any passengers.

Emergency services attended and police closed off the road to carry out investigations

Sergeant David Ross, from Forth Valley's Road Policing Unit, said: "This crash happened at a busy section of road and we are eager to hear from anyone who saw what happened and who has not yet spoken to officers.

"The driver of the Fiat Punto remains in hospital and officers are working to establish the full circumstances of this incident.

"We'd ask any drivers with dash-cam devices to review their systems and provide any relevant footage to officers as soon as possible.

"Those with information or footage should contact Police Scotland on 101."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.