Armed police and negotiators surround house in siege

Emergency crews have cordoned off a property in Fife since around 4.30am on Wednesday.

Armed police and negotiators have been called to a siege at a house in Fife.

Emergency crews have surrounded a property on Kirkland Gardens near Kirktoun Street in Ballingry since around 4.30am on Wednesday.



A large area of the street has been cordoned off and nearby residents have been told to stay indoors.

Officers said the incident is contained and there is no risk to the wider public.

A spokesman for the force said: "We are currently in attendance at Kirkland Gardens in Ballingry following a disturbance.

"The incident is contained and there no risk to the wider public.

"Residents are thanked for their patience and understanding while the incident is ongoing."

