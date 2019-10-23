Three held after armed police surround house during siege

Two men and a woman have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Siege: Three arrested after disturbance. Fife Jammer Locations (FB)

Three people have been arrested after armed police surrounded a house in a ten-hour siege.

Two men aged 31 and 37 and a 29-year-old woman were all arrested after the incident that took place in Ballingry on Wednesday.

Police were called to the scene on Kirkland Gardens at Kirktoun Street at around 4.30am.

Emergency services also attended along with armed officers and negotiators.

A large area of the street was cordoned off and nearby residents told to stay indoors as police got the incident under control.

The incident was brought to an end just before 2pm when the occupants of the house were removed by police.

A spokeswoman for the force confirmed the arrests.

She said: "We can confirm that two men aged 31 and 37 and a woman aged 29 have all been arrested in connection with a disturbance at Kirkland Gardens in Ballingry."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.