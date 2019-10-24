Strongman says sport helped with mental health issues

Dean McVie says the extreme discipline the sport requires helped him work through issues.

Strongman: The sport has helped Dean. STV

An Edinburgh strongman says that the sport has helped him cope with his mental health issues.

Dean McVie from Edinburgh says the extreme discipline the sport requires helped him work through his mental health issues at a low point in his life.

He will travel to the United States next week to represent Scotland and says that there is room for everyone to try their hand at the sport.

"It's what's going on in the inside, that's the most important thing is your emotions," Dean says.

"Exercise has probably saved my life. If anything it got me to where I am at the moment.

"When I was ten-years-old, my mum committed suicide. I never had a father when I was brought up, so my upbringing was a little bit difficult. I was in a couple of dark places.

"I ended up joining the Royal Marines, that's when I started to see light and that's what got me to the position I'm in at the moment."

The former commando will travel to Miami next weel to compete amongst the world's best strongmen.

In a three day event at Daytona Beach, Dean will be flying the flag for Scotland in the Under 80 kilos category.

But he's adamant the sport isn't just for the gym addicts and says he wants to smash the stereotypes of strongmen.

"It's getting a lot more available and appealing to people who are not 6ft 4 and weigh 300lbs, because you don't have to be."

While the personal trainer isn't targeting trophies just yet, the opportunity to compete means everything.

