Edinburgh Zoo's lion cubs revealed as two boys and a girl

Keepers from the Royal Zoological Society have completed the cubs' first health check.

Zoo bosses have revealed three Asiatic lion cubs born at Edinburgh Zoo are two boys and a girl.

Keepers and veterinary staff at wildlife conservation charity the Royal Zoological Society completed the ten-week old cubs' first health check last week.

They newborn cubs will be named in the coming weeks.

The youngsters, who were born in August, have started to explore the outdoors but are spending much of their time inside.

Indoor viewing of the cute cubs is still restricted to allow the family some peace and quiet.

Mum Roberta and dad Jayendra were selected for pairing through the European Endangered Species Programme, due to their genetic characteristics.



