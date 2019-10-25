Scientists create robot to help with gardening chores

Trimbot uses mapping technology to do tasks such rose pruning and bush trimming.

Trimbot: will make light work of gardening chores SWNS

Scientists have created a green-fingered robot that can make light work of gardening chores.

Trimbot uses mapping technology to navigate its way around the garden and performs horticultural tasks such rose pruning and bush trimming using its advanced cutting tools.

Developers fitted five pairs of cameras and a flexible robotic arm to an automated lawnmower, made by electronics company Bosch.

They created algorithms that enable the robot to compare overgrown bushes with ideal final shapes.

It can prune roses and pinpoint the exact part of each plant's stem that should be cut.

The team behind the Trimbot project, co-ordinated by University of Edinburgh researchers, said prototypes could be used to maintain communal green spaces, support farmers and help people with mobility issues tend their gardens.

Research: University of Edinburgh Ipoh

Professor Bob Fisher, from the university's School of Informatics, said: "Getting the robot to work reliably in a real garden was a major feat of engineering.

"The eight partner teams developed new robotics and 3D computer vision technology to enable it to work outdoors in changing lighting and environmental conditions."

The four-year project was funded by the European Union's Horizon 2020 programme and involved scientists from Bosch and universities in the Netherlands, Germany and Switzerland