Man knocked down by bus on Edinburgh's Princes Street

The 26-year-old was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary after the incident on Friday.

Edinburgh: The man was struck on Princes Street. Google 2019

A man has been taken to hospital after being struck by a bus in Edinburgh's Princes Street.

The 26-year-old was knocked down at the junction to Lothian Road at around 3.35pm on Friday.

Emergency services attended and the man was taken by ambulance to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, where hospital staff describe his condition as stable.

The driver and passengers on the bus were uninjured.

Sergeant Jennifer Forbes said: "Our enquiries are ongoing into the cause of the crash and I would ask anyone with information that may assist our investigation to telephone 101."

