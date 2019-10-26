Man dies at scene after being struck by car on road

The 45-year-old pedestrian died at the scene after being struck by a car on the A706.

Fatal: Man pronounced dead at scene. Scottish Ambulance Service

A man has died after being struck by a car in West Lothian.

The 45-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene after a collision with a silver Vauxhall Zafira on the A706 at Whitburn at around 4.20am on Friday.

The road was closed until 2.30pm while police carried out their investigations.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses to the incident.

Road Policing Sergeant Dominic Doyle said: "Our deepest sympathies are with the family of the pedestrian killed during this incident and we are working to establish exactly what happened.

"We would ask that anyone who witnessed the crash or may have any relevant dash-cam footage to contact the police as soon as possible."

