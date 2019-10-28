Person dead after being struck by train near Stirling

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at around 10.12am on Monday.

Fatal: A person was hit by a train near Stirling. Pixabay

A person has died after being struck by a train near Stirling.

British Transport Police (BTP) and the Scottish Ambulance Service were alerted to a casualty on the tracks between the city and Dunblane at around 10.12am on Monday.

Officers confirmed the person died at the scene, with work under way to identify them and inform their family.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

A BTP spokesperson said: "Officers were called to the line in Stirling at 10.12am this morning following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person has been pronounced dead at the scene.

"Officers are now working to identify them and inform their family.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the Procurator Fiscal."

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson added: "We received a call today at 10.15am to attend an incident between Dunblane and Stirling.

"We dispatched one ambulance to the scene."

The line between Dunblane and Stirling was closed for over an hour, with ScotRail advising passengers to check its app for service updates.

Ticket acceptance was put in place with First Bus and Stagecoach.

Shortly before 11.30am, a ScotRail spokesperson said the company was "working hard to get services back on schedule".

They stated: "The emergency services have declared it safe to run our trains between Stirling-Dunblane.

"We are expecting heavy delays and services out of position on this line.

"We are working hard to get services back on schedule."

