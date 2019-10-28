Man raped during attack on cycle path near leisure centre

The 36-year-old was targeted in the north of Edinburgh on Monday morning.

Attack: Near Ainslie Park Leisure Centre. Google 2019

By Graeme Murray

A man has been raped in an early morning attack in Edinburgh.

The serious sexual assault happened on Monday morning in Pilton.

A 36-year-old man was targeted on the cycle path in near Ainslie Park Leisure Centre.

A police cordon has been put in place by officers at the scene.

A spokeswoman said: "Police in Edinburgh are investigating a report that a 36-year-old man was the victim of a serious sexual assault in the Pilton area in the early hours of Monday, 28 October."

