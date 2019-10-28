First date diners have option to 'split bill' by restaurant 

The arrangement hopes to remove awkward conversations between potential partners.

Restaurant: 21st century arrangement

A restaurant has introduced a "split bill" arrangement for customers dining there on a first date.

Blackwood's Bar and Grill in Edinburgh hopes to remove any awkward conversations between potential partners by automatically them half the bill at the end of a meal.

Anyone wanting to take up the option at the New Town restaurant is asked to say while booking.

Garry Harding, restaurant manager, hailed the "21st century arrangement" as another selling point to set his venue apart from competitors.

Hotel: Nira Caledonia © Nira Caledonia

The restaurant, part of hotel Nira Caledonia in Gloucester Place, say bill splitting will not be forced on couples.

He said: "When the bill arrives, it can cause some uncomfortable conversations between two people and we've made it our business to help get rid of that awkwardness.

"Our setting here at Nira Caledonia is very romantic and the menu at Blackwood's really lends itself to sharing so it just makes sense.

"We like to do things differently and there's no other restaurant in the city offering anything like this.

"Likewise, it won't be forced upon couples - we won't be making any assumptions about whether it's the first date or not.

"Guests need only mention it whilst making the booking either over the phone or online via the website."